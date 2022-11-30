Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 1,729 Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 94,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PBAX opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.