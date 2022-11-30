Sculptor Capital LP Takes $988,000 Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMCOU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 904.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

HumanCo Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCOU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $10.55.

About HumanCo Acquisition

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.