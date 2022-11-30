Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$204,282.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 13,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total value of C$204,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,803,417.21.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

SEA stock traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,389. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.83 and a 52-week high of C$28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

