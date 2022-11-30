Secret Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Secret has a total market cap of $15.77 million and $5,611.79 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0049221 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,586.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

