SelfKey Price Hits $0.0036 (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $19.31 million and $2.97 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.06650204 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00504447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.71 or 0.30682845 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.