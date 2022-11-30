Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.65 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Semtech has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $92.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Semtech by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Semtech by 299.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 279,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 209,527 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

