Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 313,761 shares.The stock last traded at $18.73 and had previously closed at $18.35.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

