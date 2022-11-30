Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

SEVN stock opened at 9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.70. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of 9.02 and a one year high of 11.80.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

