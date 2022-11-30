Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 42.73

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.73 ($0.51) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,692 ($32.20) on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,167.42 ($25.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,228 ($38.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,516.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,747.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,000 ($35.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,950 ($35.29) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

