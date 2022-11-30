Shiba Inu Price Tops $0.0000 (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $5.08 billion and $163.26 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Shiba Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

