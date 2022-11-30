Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,227 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Shopify by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 67.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 137.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.0% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shopify Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $162.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.