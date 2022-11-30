Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Increases By 85.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the October 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
