Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Drops By 50.6%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the October 31st total of 398,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Amada stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Amada has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

