Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Increases By 97.5%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARBK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

