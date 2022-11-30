Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Increases By 97.5%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARBK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $18.84.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
