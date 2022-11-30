Short Interest in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Declines By 36.5%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 474,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after buying an additional 402,437 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 6,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,953. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $938.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $2.57. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -22.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

