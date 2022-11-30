Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Decreases By 69.2%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlantia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 25,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Get Atlantia alerts:

Atlantia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.