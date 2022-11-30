Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Decreases By 69.2%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atlantia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 25,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $12.40.
Atlantia Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantia (ATASY)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.