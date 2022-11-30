Short Interest in Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Declines By 72.8%

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the October 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

