Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Decreases By 37.3%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,100 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 773,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAESF opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.