Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Increases By 66.7%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF remained flat at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

BioSyent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

