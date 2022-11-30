Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Expands By 189.6%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,700 shares, an increase of 189.6% from the October 31st total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 598,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,016. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,954,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 201,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

