Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Increases By 454.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 454.7% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 225,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,804. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQY. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 550.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

