Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Grows By 846.4%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 846.4% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,014,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 44,246 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 147,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 127,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

