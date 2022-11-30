Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Grows By 259.3%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 259.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capgemini from €227.00 ($234.02) to €219.00 ($225.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capgemini from €230.00 ($237.11) to €200.00 ($206.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

