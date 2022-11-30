Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Grows By 140.0%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKEW. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,075,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,911,000 after purchasing an additional 81,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 356,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,268 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares during the period. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the first quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHKEW stock remained flat at $89.38 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $102.30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.