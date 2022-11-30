Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Increases By 200.0%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNBX remained flat at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

