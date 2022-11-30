Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Decreases By 28.8%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

MGDDF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions ( OTCMKTS:MGDDF Get Rating ) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

