Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Rises By 402.9%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 402.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Core One Labs Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.81.

Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

