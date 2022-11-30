Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Declines By 35.0%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

