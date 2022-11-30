Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Increases By 63.6%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $293,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $565,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE remained flat at $9.75 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581. Dune Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.