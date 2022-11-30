Short Interest in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Declines By 28.7%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 815,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 466,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,961. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in eHealth by 5,760.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in eHealth by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

