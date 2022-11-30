Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Expands By 910.0%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 910.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

ENZN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,200. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

