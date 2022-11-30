Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Drops By 69.4%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,300 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 163,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,136. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.
In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
