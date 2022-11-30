Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Drops By 69.4%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,300 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 163,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,136. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESSA Pharma

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

About ESSA Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

