Short Interest in Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) Grows By 335.8%

Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 335.8% from the October 31st total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Fast Radius stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 305,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,059. Fast Radius has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fast Radius in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fast Radius in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fast Radius in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fast Radius in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fast Radius in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Fast Radius, Inc operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods.

