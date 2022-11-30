Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Decreases By 37.4%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.