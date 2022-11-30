Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Increases By 100.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DDIV stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. 146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,050. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

