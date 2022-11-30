Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Rises By 733.3%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,231. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

