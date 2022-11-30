Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Rises By 733.3%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,231. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
