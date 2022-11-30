Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Rises By 55.8%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
FAD stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.65. 19,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $126.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
