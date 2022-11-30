Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Rises By 55.8%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

FAD stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.65. 19,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $126.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $937,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 191.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

