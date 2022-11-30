Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Expands By 87.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 185,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 27,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,537. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

