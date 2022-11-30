Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Grows By 72.1%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRS remained flat at $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $281.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 93.01% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $107.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $440,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 49.9% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

