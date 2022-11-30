Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Expands By 59.7%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the October 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,816,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. 10,323,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.