Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Expands By 59.7%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the October 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,816,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. 10,323,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
