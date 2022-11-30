Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Increases By 81.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36.

