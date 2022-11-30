Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Rises By 219.2%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 219.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 6,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

