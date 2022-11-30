Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Drops By 36.1%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.09. 2,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LANC. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

