Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Declines By 25.2%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of MTZ traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 528,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,917. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. Research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

