Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Decreases By 28.3%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 876,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MTX traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 340,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,462. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

