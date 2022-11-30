Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Expands By 1,247.9%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a growth of 1,247.9% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,936.0 days.

NXGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.17) to GBX 5,700 ($68.19) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($96.90) to GBX 7,000 ($83.74) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($77.16) to GBX 5,200 ($62.21) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($71.78) to GBX 5,600 ($66.99) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,541.14.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $67.80 during trading on Wednesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

