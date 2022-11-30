Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Expands By 80.0%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NTT DATA Stock Performance

NTDTY stock remained flat at $15.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.13. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.32%. Analysts expect that NTT DATA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

