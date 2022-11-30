Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Increases By 5,400.0%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYTCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Playtech from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 630 ($7.54) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

