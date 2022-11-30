Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Declines By 49.9%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the October 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,755,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCB remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,603,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,073,900. Propanc Biopharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

