Short Interest in PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Drops By 70.0%

PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
PSI Software Price Performance
PSSWF stock remained flat at $23.22 during trading on Tuesday. PSI Software has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.
PSI Software Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PSI Software (PSSWF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PSI Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSI Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.